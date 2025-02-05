Associated Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The asset manager posted revenue of $5.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.3 million, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.2 million.

Associated Capital shares have increased 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.50, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.