Aspen Technology: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $20.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $303.6 million in the period.

Aspen Technology shares have risen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $263.97, an increase of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZPN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.