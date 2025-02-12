Aspen Aerogels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.4…

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $123.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $13.4 million, or 17 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $452.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Aspen Aerogels said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million to $95 million.

Aspen Aerogels shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.75, a drop of 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASPN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.