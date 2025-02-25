Ashford Hospitality Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Tuesday reported a loss in funds from operations…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Tuesday reported a loss in funds from operations in its fourth quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had a funds from operations loss of $12.4 million, or $2.21 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $131.1 million, or $23.83 per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $275.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company said funds from operations losses widened to $23.1 million, or $4.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.

The company’s shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AHT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.