ASGN Inc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $42.4 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $985 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $175.2 million, or $3.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ASGN Inc expects its per-share earnings to range from 91 cents to 97 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $970 million for the fiscal first quarter.

ASGN Inc shares have increased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $87.88, a drop of 6% in the last 12 months.

