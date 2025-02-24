Artivion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Monday reported a loss of $16.5 million in…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Monday reported a loss of $16.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $97.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $13.4 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $388.5 million.

Artivion expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $435 million.

Artivion shares have dropped nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $27.85, an increase of 41% in the last 12 months.

