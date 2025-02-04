Artisan Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $69.7…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $69.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $297 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $259.7 million, or $3.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

Artisan Partners shares have climbed 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $44.57, a rise of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

