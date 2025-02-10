Arrowhead Research: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Monday reported a loss of $173.1 million…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Monday reported a loss of $173.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.39 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.6 million.

Arrowhead Research shares have climbed nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.04, a decrease of 35% in the last 12 months.

