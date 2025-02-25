Armstrong World Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $62.2…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $62.2 million.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $367.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $350.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $264.9 million, or $6.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.45 billion.

Armstrong World Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.85 to $7.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion.

Armstrong World Industries shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

