Armour Residential REIT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $46.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $152.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $14.4 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $26.8 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.91, a drop of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

