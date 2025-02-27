Arlo Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4.9…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The maker of smart connected devices posted revenue of $121.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $30.5 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $510.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Arlo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 15 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $114 million to $124 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Arlo Technologies shares have climbed 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.92, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARLO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.