Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 18 cents per share.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $45 million in the period.

Ark Restaurants shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.69, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.

