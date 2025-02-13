Ardmore Shipping: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.9 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.9 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $82 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $49.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $133 million, or $3.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $273.2 million.

Ardmore Shipping shares have fallen 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASC

