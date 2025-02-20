Ardelyx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.6 million,…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $116.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $39.1 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $333.6 million.

Ardelyx shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARDX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.