Arcosa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The provider of infrastructure-related products and services posted revenue of $666.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $93.7 million, or $1.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.57 billion.

Arcosa expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

Arcosa shares have fallen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $91.58, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.