Archrock Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $59.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $326.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $172.2 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.16 billion.

Archrock Inc. shares have climbed roughly 4% since the beginning of the year.

