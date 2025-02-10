Arch Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $935…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $935 million.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $4.55 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.31 billion, or $11.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.44 billion.

Arch Capital shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $91.46, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACGL

