Arcadium: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $14.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The supplier of performance lithium compounds posted revenue of $289 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $258.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103.2 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.

Arcadium shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.83, an increase of 21% in the last 12 months.

