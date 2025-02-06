Arc Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $264.7 million.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $264.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 45 cents.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $859.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $820.5 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.98 billion.

Arc Resources shares have fallen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.24, an increase of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AETUF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AETUF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.