AptarGroup: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $100.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.52 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $848.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $857.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $374.5 million, or $5.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.58 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.11 to $1.19.

AptarGroup shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $156.45, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

