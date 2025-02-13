Applied Materials: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.19 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to $2.38 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The maker of chipmaking equipment posted revenue of $7.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Applied Materials expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.12 to $2.48.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.7 billion to $7.5 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Applied Materials shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $184.14, a rise of 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMAT

