Appian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Appian Corp. (APPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $166.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $92.3 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $617 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Appian expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $162 million to $164 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Appian expects full-year earnings in the range of 17 cents to 22 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $680 million to $684 million.

Appian shares have fallen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPN

