Apartment Investment Management: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Monday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $54.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $102.5 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $208.7 million.

Apartment Investment Management expects full-year earnings to be $1.50 to $1.60 per share.

Apartment Investment Management shares have dropped roughly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased nearly 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.93, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.

