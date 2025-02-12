Antero Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $149.6 million. On a…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $149.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57.2 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.33 billion.

Antero Resources shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.38, an increase of 83% in the last 12 months.

