Anterix: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $7.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 46 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

Anterix shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.16, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

