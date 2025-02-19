Ansys: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ansys Inc. (ANSS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $282.7 million. The…

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $3.21 per share.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $3.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.44 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4 per share.

The maker of engineering-simulation software posted revenue of $882.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $873.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $575.7 million, or $6.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.54 billion.

Ansys shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $336.74, an increase of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANSS

