ANI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $10.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $190.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.5 million, or $1.04 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $614.4 million.

ANI expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.12 to $6.49 per share, with revenue in the range of $756 million to $776 million.

ANI shares have decreased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

