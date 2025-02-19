AngloGold Ashanti: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — JOHANNESBURG (AP) — AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $470 million. The Johannesburg-based…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — JOHANNESBURG (AP) — AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $470 million.

The Johannesburg-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 89 cents per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1 billion, or $2.33 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.79 billion.

AngloGold Ashanti shares have increased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 89% in the last 12 months.

