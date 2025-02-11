Angi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fourth…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $267.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $36 million, or 7 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.73. A year ago, they were trading at $2.48.

