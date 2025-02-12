Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

Anavex Life Sciences shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.

