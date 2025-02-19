Analog Devices: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $391.3 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The semiconductor maker posted revenue of $2.42 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Analog Devices expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.58 to $1.78.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Analog Devices shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 29%. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADI

