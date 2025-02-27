Amphastar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $38 million.

The Rancho Cucamonga, California-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $186.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $159.5 million, or $3.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $732 million.

Amphastar shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.49, a decrease of 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.