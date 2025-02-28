Amneal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Friday reported a loss of $31.1 million…

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $730.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $708.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $116.9 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.79 billion.

Amneal expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 70 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.1 billion.

Amneal shares have increased almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 47% in the last 12 months.

