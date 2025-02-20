AMN Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $187.5 million,…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $187.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $4.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $734.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $695.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $147 million, or $3.85 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.98 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $660 million to $680 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.84, a decline of 56% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMN

