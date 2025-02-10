Amkor Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $105.6 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $105.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 43 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $354 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion.

Amkor Technology shares have fallen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $24.36, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

