Amerisafe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deridder, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 67 cents per share.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $74 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $73.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.4 million, or $2.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $300.1 million.

Amerisafe shares have dropped slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $50.83, a drop of 2% in the last 12 months.

