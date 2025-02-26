Amerigo Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.1 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The copper and molybdenum mining company posted revenue of $50.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.2 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $192.8 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.23. A year ago, they were trading at 97 cents.

