American Water Works: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $239 million.…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $239 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.22.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.05 billion, or $5.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.68 billion.

American Water Works expects full-year earnings to be $5.65 to $5.75 per share.

American Water Works shares have increased nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $127.86, a climb of 5.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.