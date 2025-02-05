American Superconductor: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $61.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, American Superconductor said it expects revenue in the range of $59 million to $63 million.

American Superconductor shares have risen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $25.52, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSC

