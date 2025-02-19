American States Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — American States Water Co. (AWR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) — American States Water Co. (AWR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $28.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Dimas, California-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 69 cents per share.

The water and electric utility posted revenue of $143.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $119.3 million, or $3.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $595.5 million.

American States Water shares have decreased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $74.57, a drop of 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.