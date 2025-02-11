American International Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $898…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $898 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $7.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.85 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.4 billion, or $2.17 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $26.95 billion.

American International Group shares have increased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $75.93, a rise of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

