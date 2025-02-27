American Healthcare REIT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — American Healthcare REIT Inc. (AHR) on Thursday reported a key measure of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — American Healthcare REIT Inc. (AHR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Irvine, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $62.4 million, or 40 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 40 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $32.4 million, or 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $542.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $184.9 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

American Healthcare REIT expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.56 to $1.60 per share.

The company’s shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.18, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AHR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.