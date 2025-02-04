American Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $255 million. On…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $255 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $3.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.12 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.20 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $2.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.08 billion, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $887 million, or $10.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.94 billion.

American Financial shares have declined nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $136.02, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

