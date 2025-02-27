American Coastal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.9 million.

The Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $79.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $75.7 million, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $296.7 million.

American Coastal shares have decreased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.69, a fall of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.