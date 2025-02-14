American Axle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) on Friday reported a loss of $13.7…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) on Friday reported a loss of $13.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The maker of auto parts posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported net income of $35 million, or 29 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $6.12 billion.

American Axle expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.8 billion to $6.05 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $4.75. A year ago, they were trading at $7.98.

