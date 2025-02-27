Ameresco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $37.1 million. The Framingham,…

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $532.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $523.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56.8 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.77 billion.

Ameresco expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion.

Ameresco shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.33, a fall of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

