Ameren: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $207 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 77 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.76 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.18 billion, or $4.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.62 billion.

Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $4.85 to $5.05 per share.

Ameren shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $98.27, an increase of 44% in the last 12 months.

