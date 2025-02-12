Amer Movil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $472.3 million.…



On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $11.8 billion in the period.

Amer Movil shares have climbed roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14% in the last 12 months.

