Amentum: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) on Tuesday reported profit of $12 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Chantilly, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 51 cents per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period.

Amentum expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.8 billion to $14.2 billion.

Amentum shares have decreased 2.5% since the beginning of the year.

