Amedisys: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $20.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The home health care and hospice services provider posted revenue of $598.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $598.2 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $43.2 million, or $1.31 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.35 billion.

Amedisys shares have risen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $91.57, a fall of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

